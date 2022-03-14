 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

19-year-old with pistols, drum ammo magazines lied to officers in traffic stop, police say after arrest

  • 0

Police arrested a 19-year-old reportedly in possession of a pound of marijuana and two 50-round drum magazines after officers said they could see firearms in his car during a traffic stop.

Caleb Cannady reportedly was "laying rubber" while driving in the 4700 block of Mingo Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Tulsa Police Department press release. 

031522-tul-nws-cannady-caleb

Cannady

When officers pulled him over after observing the “burnout,” as the release called it, they reportedly saw two pistols on the floorboard in the back seat. Cannady denied that he had guns in the car, and he at first refused officers' commands to get out of the vehicle, police said.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Officers said the presence of the guns was enough cause to search the vehicle. Police found two pistols loaded with 50-round drum magazines, as well as a pound of cannabis in multiple plastic bags in the trunk of his car, the release states.

People are also reading…

Cannady was arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, resisting officers, and firearms charges. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $51,800.

Officers noted in Cannady's arrest report "prior felony convictions out of Wisconsin," which would disqualify him from being able to possess a gun.

Cannady's address in jail records is listed as Pine Bluff, Arkansas, but a felony case still being adjudicated in Dane County, Wisconsin, lists him as a Broken Arrow resident having recently relocated from Madison, Wisconsin.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to spot fake posts about Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert