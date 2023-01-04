19-year-old pleads guilty in fatal Tulsa shooting, federal prosecutors say

A Tulsa teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of an 18-year-old nearly one year ago.

Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, admitted to fatally shooting Isaiah Jones during an exchange of gunfire at a north Tulsa residence Jan. 29.

The plea agreement, which is subject to approval by a judge, calls for Morgan to serve a sentence ranging from 14 years to 17½ years in prison.

The fatal confrontation occurred after Jones and a 17-year-old boy arrived at a friend’s home in the 4900 block of North Johnston Avenue when they were met by Morgan and his then-16-year-old cousin, according to court records.

Morgan reportedly had just asked Jones about another shooting prior to gunfire erupting outside the home, according to court records.

During the shootout, Jones shot Morgan, who returned fire, killing Jones and shooting the 17-year-old in the face, according to court documents.

An individual in the home took Jones and the then-17-year-old to a hospital, where Jones was pronounced dead and the other teen ended up losing an eye.

Police recovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol from the crime scene that matched one Morgan said he took from his mother’s house next door just before the shooting.

Morgan is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation while the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee reservation, prompting federal jurisdiction.

Morgan later told investigators that one day prior to the shooting he had been released from a juvenile detention facility.

A grand jury in April charged Morgan with one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors on Dec. 20 filed a felony information charging Morgan with second-degree murder in Indian Country.

First-degree murder carries up to the death penalty upon conviction, while second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

In cases where a reduced charge is filed just prior to a guilty plea, prosecutors typically dismiss the original indictment at sentencing, a date for which has not been set.

