A man was charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in Wednesday evening in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend, Tulsa police said.

Raterrius King is accused of killing his father, 37-year-old Ismeal King, who was found shot in the chest near 4300 South Garnett Road, a Tulsa Police Department social media post states.

Ismeal King died from his injuries Tuesday.

Raterrius King, who will turn 20 next month, reportedly surrendered to authorities after a warrant was put out for his arrest. He is currently being held in the Tulsa County jail with bail bonds totaling $1 million, online records show.

