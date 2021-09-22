19-year-old described as 'out of control' admits to attempted sexual assault, burglary charges

A Tulsa 19-year-old who a prosecutor said was “out of control” pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to an eight-count superseding indictment that included allegations he broke into three occupied homes, including one where he attempted to rape a woman at a midtown residence.
Jesse Thomas Moore, 19, entered the blind guilty plea less than two weeks after a grand jury charged him with three additional counts, including one linked to his request that a minor girl send him sexually explicit images and videos of herself while he was in jail.
Moore has been held in jail with no bail since his arrest Dec. 23 after police linked him to an attempted rape and two other separate cases where the residents reported being accosted in their homes by a person they identified as the teen.
”Jesse Moore roamed Tulsa’s neighborhoods and terrorized his victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “He peered inside windows, broke into homes, and targeted at least two victims for sexual assault. Then while awaiting trial, he coerced a minor into sending him sexually explicit photographs and videos.
“This dangerous criminal no longer poses a threat to our community thanks to dedicated work of Tulsa Police detectives and federal prosecutor Joel-lyn McCormick.”
Moore’s arrest came 10 days after a woman living in the 1200 block of South Evanston Avenue told police that a man she didn’t know broke into her home and tried to rape her in a front room while others in the home slept.
The man fled after the woman bit his hand that was covering her mouth.
Video surveillance at the home discovered later depicted a man removing a porch light before entering the residence and leaving about 45 minutes later.
Police arrested Moore after he was linked to a black Range Rover parked near the South Evanston Avenue home the morning of the assault as well as one seen in the area after a south Tulsa woman reported that a man matching Moore’s description had broken into her home in October and was seen on surveillance video peering into her residence.
A grand jury named Moore in a five-count indictment unsealed Feb. 22 that charged him with lewd acts with a child under the age of 16 in Indian Country, three counts of first-degree burglary in Indian Country and one count of attempted sexual abuse in Indian Country.
Two of the charges are tied to a May 6, 2020, incident that involved a 14-year-old at a Tulsa residence.
In that incident, the teen told authorities a man matching Moore’s description showed up at her home. After getting him to leave, the girl said she went back to bed, only to be awakened by the same man, now inside her bedroom, according to court records. The man left after masturbating in front of the youth, according to court records.
A grand jury charged Moore Sept 9 with three additional charges linked to the jail video calls.
McCormick described Moore’s actions to a judge when arguing that he be held in jail without bail while his case progressed.
“What we have here is someone who obviously is out of control,” McCormick said. “We have an individual whose behavior is escalating.”
Moore was charged in Tulsa federal court because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crimes occurred within what is considered Indian Country after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of the city of Tulsa.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin thanked officers who worked on the case, in a written statement released after the plea.
“The acts this person committed against the citizens of Tulsa are horrific and incomprehensible,” Franklin said. “Had intervention not occurred, this criminal behavior would have only worsened.
“I am very proud of the work done by Tulsa Police Officers involved with bringing this predator to justice, and thankful for the efforts of the United States Attorney's Office for prosecuting Moore. While this arrest will not eliminate the trauma these families endured, I hope that putting this man behind bars provides them with a bit of closure.”
Moore is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27.