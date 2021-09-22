19-year-old described as 'out of control' admits to attempted sexual assault, burglary charges

The man fled after the woman bit his hand that was covering her mouth.

Video surveillance at the home discovered later depicted a man removing a porch light before entering the residence and leaving about 45 minutes later.

Police arrested Moore after he was linked to a black Range Rover parked near the South Evanston Avenue home the morning of the assault as well as one seen in the area after a south Tulsa woman reported that a man matching Moore’s description had broken into her home in October and was seen on surveillance video peering into her residence.

A grand jury named Moore in a five-count indictment unsealed Feb. 22 that charged him with lewd acts with a child under the age of 16 in Indian Country, three counts of first-degree burglary in Indian Country and one count of attempted sexual abuse in Indian Country.

Two of the charges are tied to a May 6, 2020, incident that involved a 14-year-old at a Tulsa residence.

In that incident, the teen told authorities a man matching Moore’s description showed up at her home. After getting him to leave, the girl said she went back to bed, only to be awakened by the same man, now inside her bedroom, according to court records. The man left after masturbating in front of the youth, according to court records.