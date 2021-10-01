19-year-old accused of raping, sexually assaulting three women at east Tulsa apartment complexes

An alleged sex predator's reign of terror at a handful of east Tulsa apartment complexes is over, police announced Friday.
Police have arrested 19-year-old Brandon Bills, accused of attacking and raping or attempting to rape three women over the course of about a month at a grouping of apartments near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue.
Lt. Darin Ehrenrich of the Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit said Bills reportedly gave a full confession to all of the crimes and provided specific details. He described the actions as "horrific" and "heinous."
On Friday morning, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin cited an "incredible" effort from investigators.
The first victim told police she was raped after awaking in her home at the Polo Club apartments the night of Aug. 21 to see a man matching Bills' description standing over her. He reportedly held her down by her face and tore off her clothing, later stealing several items including her phone and car keys before leaving, according to an arrest and booking report.
Ehrenrich said investigators were working the case as a standalone investigation until the second report came in at the complex Sept. 20. A victim reported being grabbed from behind and dragged to the floor as she was walking into her apartment. She told police a man matching Bills' description tried to rip off her clothes and groped her before she was able to scream and fight him off.
Three days later, a woman at nearby Alexis Park apartments told police she awoke in her home to find a man matching Bills' description standing over her. She said he grabbed her by her throat and held her down while trying to tear off her clothes. She told officers she fought the man off but that he stole her phone before fleeing.
"Without the bravery of the survivors coming forward, we wouldn't have a case," Ehrenrich said. "We wouldn't have known this happened. … I cannot commend the bravery of each of these survivors enough to have the courage to come forward."
Bills had no criminal history known to the Tulsa Police Department, he said, and he lived in the Union Point apartments, which is about a two-minute walk to the victims' complexes. It remains unknown how Bills gained access to the apartments he entered while the women were asleep.
Franklin said police saturated the area with resources, including investigators from the Special Victims Unit, the Fugitive Warrants Unit, the K-9 Unit and first-shift Mingo Valley Division Patrol officers.
"All of them played a very crucial role in the development of a suspect and ultimately to the arrest of the suspect this morning," Franklin said, also extending his thanks to employees of the department's forensic crime lab.
Bills was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints each of first-degree rape, attempted rape, first-degree burglary and one complaint of forcible oral sodomy. He is held in lieu of nearly $300,000 bond.