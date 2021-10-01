19-year-old accused of raping, sexually assaulting at least three women at east Tulsa apartment complexes

Three days later, a victim at nearby Alexis Park apartments told police she awoke to a man matching Bills' description standing over her in her unit. She said he grabbed her by her throat and held her down while trying to tear off her clothes. She told officers she fought the man off but he stole her phone before fleeing.

"Without the bravery of the survivors coming forward, we wouldn't have a case," Ehrenrich said. "We wouldn't have known this happened. ... I cannot commend the bravery of each of these survivors enough to have the courage to come forward."

Bills had no criminal history known to TPD, he said, and he lived in the Union Point apartments, which is catty-corner and about a two-minute walk to the victims' complexes. It remains unknown how Bills gained access to the apartment units.

Franklin said TPD saturated the area with resources, including investigators from SVU, the Fugitive Warrants Unit, K-9 Unit and first-shift Mingo Valley Division Patrol officers.

"All of them played a very crucial role in the development of a suspect and ultimately to the arrest of the suspect this morning," Franklin said, also extending his thanks to employees of the department's forensic crime lab.

Bills was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints each of first-degree rape, attempted rape, first-degree burglary and one complaint of forcible oral sodomy. He is held in lieu of nearly $300,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.