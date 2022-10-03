18-year-old killed in shooting at south Tulsa apartment, police say

Police are still investigating the shooting that left an 18-year-old dead Friday in what was described as a "chaotic scene" at a southeast Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers responded after 7:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call at Echo Trail apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave. Several people were attempting to aid Fedro Givens, police said, who had been shot three times in the chest.

Video evidence from the time of the shooting showed Givens and several other apartment residents had been sitting in a gazebo in the middle of the complex, just east of U.S. 169 between 61st and 71st streets. Givens was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His slaying is being investigated as the city's 60th homicide of 2022.

Police don't yet know the relationship, if any, between the victim and the shooters.

Anyone who might have information helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.