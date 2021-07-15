 Skip to main content
18-year-old ID'd as victim of fatal shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex
  Updated
Savanna Landing apartments satellite image.JPG

A satellite image of the Savanna Landing apartment complex. 

 Google Earth

An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex this week.

Officers found Kourtland McFrazier suffering two gunshot wounds to his head at the back of the Savanna Landing apartment complex, 1015 E. 60th St., while responding to a call of a shooting shortly after midnight Wednesday.

McFrazier was taken to a hospital and later died.

Homicide detectives have been interviewing witnesses and gathering information and evidence since.

Police have not yet determined a suspect and ask anyone with information on the killing to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

