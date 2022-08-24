18-year-old held after FBI body armor, AR-15s found at home

A judge ordered an 18-year-old shooting suspect held in jail Wednesday pending trial after a search of his home and vehicle turned up spent shell casings, stolen FBI body armor and multiple semi-automatic rifles.

U.S. Magistrate Jodi Jayne found that the government had met its burden in showing that there was no condition that would reasonably ensure the safety of the community should Tory Ceonta Williams Jr. be released from custody while the case progresses.

Williams waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Williams has been in custody since his arrest Aug. 16 on a federal assault with a dangerous weapon complaint and related charges, records show.

Tulsa police arrested Williams during an investigation into an Aug. 15 shootout in the 6000 block of South Newport Avenue, according to an FBI affidavit submitted to a judge as part of an arrest warrant request.

The affidavit indicates that Williams was identified on surveillance video by law enforcement as being associated with one of two vehicles involved in the shootout.

Surveillance video recovered from a nearby apartment complex depicted a man getting out of a blue or gray Ford Taurus and shooting multiple rounds at the occupants of another vehicle that had just pulled onto Newport Avenue following a collision between the two vehicles.

Both occupants in the blue Nissan Sentra, a man and a woman, were wounded in the shooting, and one of them returned fire with unknown results, according to the affidavit.

Afterward the Taurus, which was disabled in the shootout, was towed to the Mohawk Manor Apartments in the 2500 block of East 37th Street, where police arrested Williams following a short foot chase.

A backpack containing a chamber- and magazine-loaded 9 mm pistol was recovered along Williams’ route. The caliber and ammunition brand and color matched that of cartridge casings collected at the shooting scene, according to the affidavit.

After securing search waivers from Williams’ parents, police discovered multiple AR-15 rifles, handguns, ammunition and equipment stolen from the Tulsa FBI inside the apartment, according to the affidavit.

“The stolen FBI equipment includes, at least, two sets of body armor, ballistic plates, gun magazines and ammunition,” according to the affidavit. “FBI Tulsa confirmed the stolen body armor via serial numbers.”

A search of the vehicle towed to the complex turned up two spent 9 mm cartridge casings that matched the caliber, brand and style of ammunition found in the recovered pistol, authorities reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Heatherman told the court that the items found in Williams’ home triggered the opening of “a completely different case.”

The items found in the home were taken in an April burglary of an FBI agent’s vehicle while it was parked at the FBI office in Tulsa, Heatherman said.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on the theft, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.