 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old grazed in home by bullet fired from outside
0 Comments

18-year-old grazed in home by bullet fired from outside

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old inside his home was grazed by a bullet that was fired from outside Tuesday night, police said.

The teen was “walking and talking” after getting shot around 10 p.m. in his home near Marshall Street and Country Club Drive, police said.

The residence is in the Country Club Gardens apartments just northwest of downtown Tulsa.

The bullets appeared to have been shot through a kitchen window, but officers said they didn’t know whether it was a drive-by shooting.

Specific information on the man's condition was not available late Tuesday, but police did say he was just grazed.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert