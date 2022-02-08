18-year-old grazed in home by bullet fired from outside

An 18-year-old inside his home was grazed by a bullet that was fired from outside Tuesday night, police said.

The teen was “walking and talking” after getting shot around 10 p.m. in his home near Marshall Street and Country Club Drive, police said.

The residence is in the Country Club Gardens apartments just northwest of downtown Tulsa.

The bullets appeared to have been shot through a kitchen window, but officers said they didn’t know whether it was a drive-by shooting.

Specific information on the man's condition was not available late Tuesday, but police did say he was just grazed.

