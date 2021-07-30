18-year-old gang member arrested after killing of Tulsa bar bouncer, DJ

An 18-year-old gang member was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint early Friday on allegations that he fatally shot a Tulsa bar bouncer and DJ who had told him to leave the property.

Chris Bratton reportedly was "messing" with or looking into cars in the parking lot of DD's Double Shot Bar near 11th Street and Sheridan Road about 1:20 a.m. Friday when a customer and the bar's bouncer and DJ, Nathan Hull, took notice, according to a police news release and Bratton's arrest and booking report.

Hull told Bratton to leave, and Bratton is allegedly to have turned as he was leaving and pulled a gun from his waistband, firing it twice at Hull, police said. Hull was struck in his chest and died before officers arrived, according to the arrest report.

Bar patrons followed Bratton as he walked east, and he surrendered to police in the parking lot of a convenience store after attempting to hide his gun in a stranger's purse, police said. Bratton is listed in jail records as homeless.

He had been released from jail July 8 on $1,000 bond in a separate case in which he and a co-defendant are charged with possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony, gang-related offense and obstructing an officer.