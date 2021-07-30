18-year-old gang member arrested after allegedly killing Tulsa bar bouncer, DJ

An 18-year-old gang member was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint early Friday after allegedly shooting and killing a Tulsa bar bouncer and DJ who told him to leave the property.
Chris Bratton was reportedly "messing" with or looking into cars in the parking lot of DD's Double Shot Bar near 11th Street and Sheridan Road about 1:20 a.m. when a customer and the bar's bouncer and DJ, Nathan Hull, took notice, according to a police news release and arrest and booking report.
Hull told Bratton to leave, and Bratton allegedly turned as he was leaving and pulled a gun from his waistband, firing it twice at Hull. Hull was struck in his chest and died before officers responding to a call of shots fired arrived on scene, according to an arrest and booking report.
Bar patrons followed Bratton as he walked east, and he reportedly surrendered to police in the parking lot of a convenience store after allegedly attempting to hide his gun in a stranger's purse. Bratton's address in jail records is listed as homeless.
The young adult had recently been released from jail July 8 on $1,000 bond in a separate case in which he and a co-defendant are charged with possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, gang-related offense and obstructing an officer.
At the time, Bratton was serving a suspended sentence for a 2020 case in which he was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, gang-related offense and resisting an officer. He was sentenced in March, but his new charges caused a Tulsa County judge to revoke his suspended sentence July 12. A warrant was active for his arrest.
In his latest criminal complaint, Bratton continued a demonstrated pattern of supposed honesty similar to some of his previous cases, reportedly confessing to the fatal shooting to detectives. He is identified in other court documents as a member of a Tulsa gang.
Bratton is now held without bond at the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder after former conviction of a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony and an application to revoke his suspended sentence.
Hull is Tulsa's 31st homicide victim of 2021.