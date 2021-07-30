18-year-old gang member arrested after allegedly killing Tulsa bar bouncer, DJ

An 18-year-old gang member was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint early Friday after allegedly shooting and killing a Tulsa bar bouncer and DJ who told him to leave the property.

Chris Bratton was reportedly "messing" with or looking into cars in the parking lot of DD's Double Shot Bar near 11th Street and Sheridan Road about 1:20 a.m. when a customer and the bar's bouncer and DJ, Nathan Hull, took notice, according to a police news release and arrest and booking report.

Hull told Bratton to leave, and Bratton allegedly turned as he was leaving and pulled a gun from his waistband, firing it twice at Hull. Hull was struck in his chest and died before officers responding to a call of shots fired arrived on scene, according to an arrest and booking report.

Bar patrons followed Bratton as he walked east, and he reportedly surrendered to police in the parking lot of a convenience store after allegedly attempting to hide his gun in a stranger's purse. Bratton's address in jail records is listed as homeless.

The young adult had recently been released from jail July 8 on $1,000 bond in a separate case in which he and a co-defendant are charged with possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, gang-related offense and obstructing an officer.