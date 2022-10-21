18-year-old from Owasso was driving 150 mph before double-fatality crash, police say

An 18-year-old Owasso man was driving faster than 150 mph in the wrong lane of a Payne County highway before a head-on crash that killed two people last weekend, Stillwater police allege.

Luke Christopher House, 18, faces prosecution for second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Ryan Begnaud, 18, and Jeremi Smith, 40, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.

Around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 15, House was driving a white Ford Mustang east in the westbound lanes of Oklahoma 51 on the west side of Stillwater with Begnaud in the passenger seat. Vehicle data show that House was driving over 150 mph, the release states.

The Mustang struck a westbound Chevrolet Impala head-on, according to police. Smith was a passenger in the Impala; its driver remains hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

House was flown from the crash site to a hospital and was released the next day, police said.

Rogers County deputies arrested House on Thursday at his residence, and authorities are in the process of transferring him to Payne County. Court records indicate that House is from Owasso.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.