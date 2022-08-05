18-year-old charged in Center of the Universe homicide

An 18-year-old arrested earlier this week has been charged in the July 17 fatal shooting at the Center of the Universe.
Dusty Stevens was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Monday and was charged Friday with felony use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon in connection with the shooting that killed Serenity McAdoo, 18, according to jail and court records.
McAdoo was with friends and a large group of people at the Center of the Universe landmark, 1 S. Boston Ave., on July 17 when a confrontation took place between McAdoo's group and another, according to an affidavit.
Her group decided to leave, and as they were leaving, Stevens — who was in the same group and car as McAdoo — shot a gun from the front passenger side of the car "as a show of force against" the people with whom he had been arguing, police allege in the affidavit.
People are also reading…
Several people in the crowd still at the Center of the Universe then fired back at the car in which McAdoo and Stevens were sitting. McAdoo was hit in the back of the head and later died.
Video from the scene shows about four shots being fired from the front passenger side of the car, according to the affidavit, and people are seen shooting back at the car from the Center of the Universe.
When Stevens was interviewed on the day of the shooting, he said the other group fired first and that he fired only after they shot at his group, the affidavit states. He also said he threw the gun out the car window after the shooting.
After detectives watched the video that showed the shots from the car being fired first, they interviewed Stevens again. He reportedly told officers he was "fed up" with the other crowd and shot at them.
Other witnesses later corroborated Stevens' second interview, according to the affidavit.
What you missed this week in notable Tulsa crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Tulsa World.
District Judge Caroline Wall gave three survivors another chance to seek relief through the courts, but she said "a large part of the remedy for this is up to the County and state of Oklahoma to do on its own."
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out its own opinion in a tribal jurisdiction case on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against tribal members on tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma.
Update 6:55 p.m.: Chasity Sellman and Carson Sellman have been found safely, OHP reports.
Dewayne Dudley, while working as a private prisoner transport officer for Blue Raven Services, sexually assaulted a detainee and later lied about it to the FBI, the U.S. Justice Department alleges in a media release.
Collinsville man handed 28-year prison term tells victim's family he's 'deeply sorry' for 2020 killing
Jurors had recommended the maximum sentence for Levi Cobbler, whom the victim had allowed to stay at his home.
James Coddington is the first of 25 inmates scheduled for execution after a federal judge rejected their complaints about a sedative used in the lethal-injection process.
2022 likely will be one of the deadliest years in Tulsa's history, Chief Wendell Franklin said.
Alexis Danielle Flanner, 23, faces first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the fatal shooting of her brother's wife, Estrella Mendoza, 36, at a QuikTrip store on July 7.
Coddington was the first of 25 inmates scheduled for execution after a federal judge rejected their complaints about a sedative used in the lethal injection process.
Jackie Littrell, 56, died July 11 at a Claremore hospital. A medical examiner ruling found "internal trauma she received several weeks before," Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
The Oklahoma attorney general asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to reinstate Victor Castro-Huerta’s state conviction as soon as possible “so that the State may reacquire custody of him before federal authorities are forced to release him.”
Brandon Beaty, 31, and two women were apprehended Monday evening after a day-long search that began after a larceny from a Sand Springs Tractor Supply store, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the early Sunday shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app.
Inmate who allegedly killed a corrections officer on Sunday pled guilty to killing a fellow inmate in 2013
Officer Alan Jay Hershberger was reportedly killed by inmate by Gregory Thompson, the state Department of Corrections said.
Three people were apprehended following an hours-long search that ensued after they eluded Sand Springs police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in a pursuit over a stolen vehicle and a larceny from a Tractor Supply store, Sand Springs Police Capt. Jody Fogleman said.
A state-record 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Pawnee on Sept. 3, 2016, damaged hundreds of structures in the area.
A jury convicted William Earl Wright, 32, of second-degree murder in the November 2019 killing of Princeston Porter, 30.
Surveillance cameras at the QuikTrip showed the victim complied, but the alleged robbers attacked him anyway. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Tulsa police said.
Two female firefighters file sex-discrimination lawsuit against city of Tulsa after being denied promotions
Their lawsuit claims that they were passed over for recent promotions in favor of lesser-qualified male applicants by Tulsa Fire Department officials.
A man at an apartment complex in south Tulsa said he was assaulted in the parking lot after confronting two catalytic converter thieves in the act.