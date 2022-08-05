18-year-old charged in Center of the Universe homicide

An 18-year-old arrested earlier this week has been charged in the July 17 fatal shooting at the Center of the Universe.

Dusty Stevens was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Monday and was charged Friday with felony use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon in connection with the shooting that killed Serenity McAdoo, 18, according to jail and court records.

McAdoo was with friends and a large group of people at the Center of the Universe landmark, 1 S. Boston Ave., on July 17 when a confrontation took place between McAdoo's group and another, according to an affidavit.

Her group decided to leave, and as they were leaving, Stevens — who was in the same group and car as McAdoo — shot a gun from the front passenger side of the car "as a show of force against" the people with whom he had been arguing, police allege in the affidavit.

Several people in the crowd still at the Center of the Universe then fired back at the car in which McAdoo and Stevens were sitting. McAdoo was hit in the back of the head and later died.

Video from the scene shows about four shots being fired from the front passenger side of the car, according to the affidavit, and people are seen shooting back at the car from the Center of the Universe.

When Stevens was interviewed on the day of the shooting, he said the other group fired first and that he fired only after they shot at his group, the affidavit states. He also said he threw the gun out the car window after the shooting.

After detectives watched the video that showed the shots from the car being fired first, they interviewed Stevens again. He reportedly told officers he was "fed up" with the other crowd and shot at them.

Other witnesses later corroborated Stevens' second interview, according to the affidavit.