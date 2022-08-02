17-year-old victim identified in fatal BA expressway gunfight; police seek witnesses

Police identified the teenager who was killed in a rolling gunfight Sunday while driving a reportedly stolen vehicle on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Terek Chairs, 17, was fatally shot while driving one of two cars involved in the altercation about 1:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 near 41st Street and Memorial Drive, police said Monday.

A male passenger of Chairs' was also shot, but he was taken to a hospital and survived, police said.

A map Tulsa Police shared on social media indicated the scene stretched from the I-44/U.S. 64 interchange to the BA's on-ramp at 41st Street.

The vehicle Chairs drove was reportedly stolen, Tulsa police Capt. Shane Tuell said Sunday, and the altercation between the occupants of the vehicles apparently began at another location but ended on the highway.

Chairs' death is the city’s 48th homicide this year, and he is the second 17-year-old to be killed in 2022; Corlin Jones similarly died in a gun battle in May, for which three suspects remain wanted. The city's youngest victim so far this year, Israel Perez, was 16. Tulsa police shot him when he reached for his gun during a foot chase in February.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding Chairs' shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.