17-year-old shot in foot during drive-by shooting near south Tulsa convenience store

Tulsa police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a teen boy to the hospital.

At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, a group of three men, including a 17-year-old, were walking north on Fulton Avenue heading to a convenience store in the 5600 block of East Pine Street when a white Ford Escape containing several people "flashing handguns" stopped to argue with the group, Sgt. Phil Whitehead said in a news release.

The vehicle then reportedly drove around the area several times before someone inside fired about 12 shots from small-caliber handgun, Whitehead said.

As the men attempted to flee, the 17-year-old was shot in the foot, Whitehead said. The boy was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated or a wound that is not considered life threatening.

Police said the incident is being treated as a shooting with intent to kill case.

A detailed description of the suspect involved — believed to be three men and a woman — have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

