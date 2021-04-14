17-year-old girl charged with felony murder in fatal robbery attempt on Sand Springs Expressway

A 17-year-old Tulsa girl who authorities say was "recruited" to help steal a man's gun has been charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of her alleged accomplice during the robbery.

Documents charging Mariely Lopez, 17, in the April 6 death of Xavier Foster, 19, were filed Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court. Authorities allege that Foster recruited Lopez to help in the attempted robbery and was killed by the man they were trying to rob, according to court documents. Other filings have spelled Lopez's first name Mariley.

Lopez "affected the death of Foster by attempting to rob" a man, but during the attempted robbery, the man, a 20-year-old, "defended himself by producing a firearm and shooting Foster," killing him, court documents say.

Lopez is also charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

A felony murder charge can be filed when a death occurs as a result of another felony.

According to a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office press release, Lopez set up a meeting with the man at Foster's behest so Foster could rob him of his newly purchased gun.