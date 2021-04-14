17-year-old girl charged with felony murder in fatal robbery attempt on Sand Springs Expressway

A 17-year-old Tulsa girl who authorities say was "recruited" to help steal a man's gun has been charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of her alleged accomplice during the robbery.
Documents charging Mariely Lopez, 17, in the April 6 death of Xavier Foster, 19, were filed Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court. Authorities allege that Foster recruited Lopez to help in the attempted robbery and was killed by the man they were trying to rob, according to court documents. Other filings have spelled Lopez's first name Mariley.
Lopez "affected the death of Foster by attempting to rob" a man, but during the attempted robbery, the man, a 20-year-old, "defended himself by producing a firearm and shooting Foster," killing him, court documents say.
Lopez is also charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
A felony murder charge can be filed when a death occurs as a result of another felony.
According to a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office press release, Lopez set up a meeting with the man at Foster's behest so Foster could rob him of his newly purchased gun.
Lopez reportedly picked up the man from his Sand Springs home as Foster hid in the back seat of the vehicle. According to court documents, Foster had a gun and threatened the 20-year-old before shooting him while they were all in the car on the Sand Springs Expressway.
“When Foster attempted to rob the victim, the victim drew his weapon and both men opened fire as the car was traveling down highway 412,” the press release says. The vehicle struck the cable barrier in the median near Adams Road in Sand Springs after Lopez also was shot.
Foster was shot multiple times and died at the scene, deputies reported. Lopez and the intended robbery victim were both shot in a leg.