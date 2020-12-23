17-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa's most recent killing

A 17-year-old was charged with murder on Wednesday in Tulsa's most recent killing.

Jonathan Ramirez, identified as a Union High School student in court documents, is accused of shooting and killing Demarcos Rodriguez, 18, at what police described as a "private birthday party that devolved into a shootout" early Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of South Memorial Drive about 1:20 a.m. on reports of shots heard, and witnesses told them two people had been shot and taken to a hospital via private vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"According to witnesses, there was a fight between two groups of individuals which soon erupted into a raging gun battle," the affidavit reads. "The shootings went on for a period of time, but eventually stopped."

Rodriguez, who suffered multiple shots to his torso, later died, becoming Tulsa's 79th homicide victim this year.

Another person suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, which was not life-threatening.