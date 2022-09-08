 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17-year-old charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in June

  • Updated
A 17-year-old from Jenks who was found to have cocaine and alcohol in her system after a fatal crash has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. June 12 on 33rd West Avenue just west of the Creek Turnpike/U.S. 75 interchange and northwest of the Glenpool city limits. 

Harley Ryan Wilson, 17, was driving a Mitsubishi Montero with two other occupants, one of whom was Hannah Weis, 18, who was in the front passenger seat. The car reportedly went off the road into a ditch and was airborne for a time before it "impacted the ground and overturned into a tree," coming to rest upside down, according to court documents.

All three occupants were taken to a Tulsa hospital, where Weis was pronounced dead. The backseat occupant was admitted with a broken femur, and Wilson was admitted with a possible concussion. Wilson's parents reportedly consented to a blood draw that showed cocaine and alcohol in her system, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In an interview with investigators, the backseat occupant reportedly contradicted Wilson's story about how recently they had been drinking alcohol.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Wilson's arrest, and the next day she posted a $50,000 bond, according to online court records.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

