17-year-old charged in southeast Tulsa homicide arrested in California, police say

Police interview residents about a fatal shooting at the Echo Trails apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave., on Sept. 30.

A 17-year-old charged in the Sept. 30 homicide at a Tulsa apartment complex has been taken into custody in California, Tulsa police said.

Prosecutors allege that Kaleb Pelton was recorded on a surveillance camera on Sept. 30 walking up to Fedro Givens Jr. and shooting him at the Echo Trail Apartments near 61st Street and U.S. 169. 

A murder warrant was issued for Pelton, who is now in custody in Elk Grove, California, a suburb of Sacramento, Tulsa police said Monday afternoon.

Givens’ fatal shooting was the third in a day of four separate homicides across the city — the first time Tulsa has experienced such a spate in more than 30 years — and his is one of two of the four that involved juveniles. Terron Yarbrough, 17, died in a shooting at McLain High School later that night.

“All year long we’ve been having very young people who have no business carrying a gun around carrying guns and shooting each other,” Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said at the time.

“They are the suspects, and they are the victims. It’s mystifying. There’s no reason any of these kids should have ever had a gun in the first place.”

