16-year-old arrested in fatal east Tulsa shooting

A juvenile was arrested Friday in connection to a fatal shooting at an east Tulsa apartment complex the day before.

Witnesses identified the 16-year-old as the suspect who got out of a car that crashed into the MeadowBrook Apartments in the 300 block of South Mingo Road and fled on foot.

The 28-year-old victim, Jeremiah Goleman, was shot in the upper torso while fleeing the same wrecked car.

Officers said Thursday they weren't yet sure what preceded the exchange, but a police news release said Friday "evidence linking (the boy) to the murder" was recovered. He has not yet been charged, according to online court records.

Goleman was the city's 74th homicide victim this year. Police shot and killed a man nearby within hours of Goleman's death, bringing the year's total to 75 as of Friday afternoon.

