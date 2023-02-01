 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old was arrested in Broken Arrow teen's homicide

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Broken Arrow homicide that occurred last week, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced in a press release. 

Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy who was found in the 1400 block of West Trenton Street, a residential area northeast of 51st Street and 145th East Avenue, early Jan. 24, police said.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid to the teen at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital, police added. 

Police took Shaw into custody with assistance from the Tulsa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force, the news release states. 

Police expect that Shaw will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder, the release states. The investigation remains ongoing. 

