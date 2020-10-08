15-year-old sought in June homicide

A 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter Wednesday in connection with a June homicide, and investigators have reason to think he might be in Tulsa.

Recordoz Lafrebon Ned's family moved back to Louisiana after the deadly shooting in east Tulsa, but the boy has since run away and may be back, according to a probable cause affidavit. Charged as a youthful offender, he now faces at least two Tulsa County arrest warrants, according to court documents.

Ned is accused in Keith Joseph Gruhlkey's death at Echo Trails Apartments, 6224 S. 107th East Ave., on June 28.

Responding officers found Gruhlkey, 20, lying on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and chest about 3:10 a.m.

He was hospitalized and rushed into surgery, but he died several hours later.

An anonymous tip led investigators to Ned, also known as "Reco" and "Ra Ra," and the juvenile's mother accompanied him in an interview with detectives in July.

He first reportedly denied knowing anything about the killing, but he later identified himself on surveillance video from the homicide scene and said he had gone to buy some marijuana but Gruhlkey attacked him, police wrote in a probable cause affidavit.