15-year-old sought in June homicide

15-year-old sought in June homicide

A 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter Wednesday in connection with a June homicide, and investigators have reason to think he might be in Tulsa. 

Recordoz Lafrebon Ned's family moved back to Louisiana after the deadly shooting in east Tulsa, but the boy has since run away and may be back, according to a probable cause affidavit. Charged as a youthful offender, he now faces at least two Tulsa County arrest warrants, according to court documents. 

Ned is accused in Keith Joseph Gruhlkey's death at Echo Trails Apartments, 6224 S. 107th East Ave., on June 28.

Responding officers found Gruhlkey, 20, lying on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and chest about 3:10 a.m.

He was hospitalized and rushed into surgery, but he died several hours later. 

An anonymous tip led investigators to Ned, also known as "Reco" and "Ra Ra," and the juvenile's mother accompanied him in an interview with detectives in July. 

He first reportedly denied knowing anything about the killing, but he later identified himself on surveillance video from the homicide scene and said he had gone to buy some marijuana but Gruhlkey attacked him, police wrote in a probable cause affidavit. 

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Gruhlkey punching Ned immediately when the two met. The two ran between cars in the parking lot before, seconds later, Gruhlkey stumbled from the cars and fell where he was later found. 

"(Ned) never claimed self-defense and denied shooting the man or having a gun," investigators wrote in the affidavit, though surveillance footage reportedly showed Ned grabbing at his waistband as if he were carrying a gun as he walked into the complex.

Instead, Ned "said it must have been the victim's friends who shot him," the affidavit states. 

In September, investigators uncovered a social media video of Ned holding a semi-automatic handgun hours before the murder occurred, as well as statements that could be incriminating made on one of his accounts weeks after the shooting.  

Before the charges, Ned had two prior juvenile adjudications and four referrals to the juvenile system, the affidavit states. 

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

