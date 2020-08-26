A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot in the face at a north Tulsa apartment complex, police reported.
Police are searching for the shooter.
The shooting happened at the Edenwood Apartments, in the 2400 block of North Hartford Avenue, about 8:45 p.m., a news release states.
The boy was taken to a hospital as officers processed the scene for evidence and searched for witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.