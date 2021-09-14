15-year-old homicide victim was likely shot accidentally during targeted attack; second man arrested in ongoing investigation

A 15-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound in north Tulsa was likely shot accidentally, prosecutors alleged in the latest affidavit filed in the August case.
Steven Sinclair was reportedly with a group of young men who allegedly aimed to shoot and kill an individual outside a home in Turley the night of Aug. 29, according to court documents, when Sinclair was shot in his lower torso.
A family member drove the teenager to a hospital, but "despite immediate medical attention," he later died, the affidavit states.
A second defendant in the case, Deoyonte Grundy, was arrested Monday and is charged alongside Marland Hill with three counts: felony murder in the first degree and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Both men are 18.
The investigation began with a report of shots fired at a home in the 5600 block of North Garrison Avenue. Two people told police they were leaving the home when they came under gunfire.
Although their vehicles were heavily damaged, the two individuals escaped physical harm, the affidavit states. Other witnesses told police they saw four to five masked young men run from the scene to a vehicle, and one of them appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound.
Officers received a call from a nearby hospital shortly afterward, saying a gunshot victim, later identified as Sinclair, had arrived for treatment.
Grundy was reportedly a shooter and played a part in orchestrating the plan against the intended target, though it remains unclear which shooter's gunfire led to Sinclair's death, according to the affidavit.
Hill referred to Sinclair as a friend and reportedly told detectives he was at the scene when Sinclair was shot, according to a previous Tulsa World story.
Grundy, along with Hill, who was arrested two weeks ago, remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of more than $1 million bond.
Sinclair is Tulsa's 34th and second-youngest homicide victim this year, according to Tulsa World records. The youngest, a 3-year-old girl, died at the hands of her mother in a murder-suicide in April.
Since Sinclair's killing, three more separate homicide cases have opened across the city — all reportedly self-defense slayings —bringing the year's cumulative total to 37.
Anyone with information on Sinclair's slaying is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.