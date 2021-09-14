15-year-old homicide victim was likely shot accidentally during targeted attack; second man arrested in ongoing investigation

A 15-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound in north Tulsa was likely shot accidentally, prosecutors alleged in the latest affidavit filed in the August case.

Steven Sinclair was reportedly with a group of young men who allegedly aimed to shoot and kill an individual outside a home in Turley the night of Aug. 29, according to court documents, when Sinclair was shot in his lower torso.

A family member drove the teenager to a hospital, but "despite immediate medical attention," he later died, the affidavit states.

A second defendant in the case, Deoyonte Grundy, was arrested Monday and is charged alongside Marland Hill with three counts: felony murder in the first degree and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Both men are 18.

The investigation began with a report of shots fired at a home in the 5600 block of North Garrison Avenue. Two people told police they were leaving the home when they came under gunfire.