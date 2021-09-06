 Skip to main content
15-year-old homicide victim identified; one arrest made as investigation remains ongoing
15-year-old homicide victim identified; one arrest made as investigation remains ongoing

  • Updated
091721-tul-nws-hill-marland

Hill 

 Tulsa County Jail

A Tulsa 18-year-old who has been free of state murder accessory charges barely a year to the date of a killing in which he's now accused was arrested last week. 

Marland Lamont Hill is the first person police have arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Steven Sinclair. 

Hill was arrested last year while a juvenile on a state accessory to murder charge in the death of Jeremiah Morris. Morris, 16, was a member of a Native American tribe, and Hill's charge was dismissed in August 2020 due to lack of jurisdiction under the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling. 

Sinclair, Tulsa's second-youngest homicide victim this year, surfaced at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower torso just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, and later died there. 

About thirty minutes earlier, two people reported that they had been shot at while leaving a home the 5600 block of North Garrison Avenue. Neither was struck, according to an arrest and booking report. 

Police think the two incidents are connected.

Hill reportedly told detectives he was at the scene when his friend Sinclair was shot, the report states. Hill said he called Sinclair's family for help. 

Hill was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a felony murder complaint and two complaints of shooting with intent to kill. He remained there Monday in lieu of more than $1 million bond. He has not yet been charged, according to online court records. 

Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing. 

"We need people to step up and do the right thing, no matter what their motivations are,” Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

