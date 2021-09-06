15-year-old homicide victim identified; one arrest made as investigation remains ongoing

A Tulsa 18-year-old who has been free of state murder accessory charges barely a year to the date of a killing in which he's now accused was arrested last week.

Marland Lamont Hill is the first person police have arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Steven Sinclair.

Hill was arrested last year while a juvenile on a state accessory to murder charge in the death of Jeremiah Morris. Morris, 16, was a member of a Native American tribe, and Hill's charge was dismissed in August 2020 due to lack of jurisdiction under the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

Sinclair, Tulsa's second-youngest homicide victim this year, surfaced at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower torso just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, and later died there.

About thirty minutes earlier, two people reported that they had been shot at while leaving a home the 5600 block of North Garrison Avenue. Neither was struck, according to an arrest and booking report.

Police think the two incidents are connected.

Hill reportedly told detectives he was at the scene when his friend Sinclair was shot, the report states. Hill said he called Sinclair's family for help.