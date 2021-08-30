15-year-old becomes Tulsa's latest homicide victim

A 15-year-old became Tulsa's latest homicide victim this weekend.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, surfaced at a Tulsa hospital about 10:15 p.m. Sunday suffering a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

He died early Monday.

Tulsa Police Homicide detectives are working to determine where and when the shooting occurred and say it was likely gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

