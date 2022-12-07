15 pounds of cocaine found at east Tulsa residence; elderly woman was scammed, investigators say

After Tulsa police recovered about 15 pounds of cocaine at a residence near 61st and Memorial, investigators say a woman had been scammed into a drug conspiracy.
A weekslong drug trafficking investigation by the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit led to the seizure of about $300,000 worth of cocaine, police said in a social media post. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security agents also were involved in the investigation, according to TPD.
Officers found 7 kilograms of cocaine while serving a search warrant Dec. 6 at an east Tulsa residence.
Tory Williams, 18, will serve 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting at two others after a traffic collision. He also pleaded guilty to possessing stolen FBI body armor and AR 15 magazines.
Bartlesville Police Department officials, in addition to the internal investigation, also requested that OSBI conduct a criminal probe. The simultaneous investigations remain ongoing, city officials say.
Using Mexican sources of supply and Bakersfield as a base of operations, Luis Jacobo directed members of his organization to send cars packed full of methamphetamine to northeastern Oklahoma and cars packed full of money back to him in Bakersfield.