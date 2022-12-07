15 pounds of cocaine found at east Tulsa residence; elderly woman was scammed, investigators say

After Tulsa police recovered about 15 pounds of cocaine at a residence near 61st and Memorial, investigators say a woman had been scammed into a drug conspiracy.

A weekslong drug trafficking investigation by the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit led to the seizure of about $300,000 worth of cocaine, police said in a social media post. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security agents also were involved in the investigation, according to TPD.

Officers found 7 kilograms of cocaine while serving a search warrant Dec. 6 at an east Tulsa residence.

"Through the investigation, it appears an elderly female was scammed online into receiving the drugs and was given instructions to repackage the drugs to ship to another address," Tulsa police said.

Federal authorities are taking over the ongoing investigation, according to police.