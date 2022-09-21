14-year-old used gun stolen from pickup in same-night fatal shooting, police say

The 14-year-old charged in a recent fatal shooting near Admiral Twin Drive-In told police he used a gun that was stolen out of a pickup the same night.

Joseph Stanford has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill along with Asher Short, 21, in the death of Jose Guzman, 30.

Tulsa police found Guzman shot at least once and lying in the street near Easton Street and 73rd East Avenue about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 15, and he died at a hospital later that day.

Guzman was unable to speak with officers before his death, an affidavit states, but Tulsa Police homicide detectives say he was the "unlucky" target of a robbery.

About a half-hour after the shooting, officers found Short and Stanford outside a home nine neighborhood streets north of where Guzman laid, as well as a handgun near the driveway where the pair was standing just before police arrived.

Stanford told the officers he shot Guzman in the chest in self defense, the affidavit states.

Short stole the gun out of a pickup truck near McClure park earlier that night, the two later told homicide detectives, and he gave the gun to Stanford. McClure Park is about a mile south of the shooting scene.

Short was additionally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and he remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday on $1 million bond.

Stanford was booked into a juvenile detention center and remained there Wednesday, according to court records. His detention risk assessment sheet listed a lack of parental control or supervision as an aggravating factor.

Stanford told police he was Choctaw, but officers reportedly confirmed with the Nation that he was not on their role. He has a detention hearing scheduled Thursday.