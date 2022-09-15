 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

14-year-old is one of two suspects arrested in homicide near Admiral Twin Drive-In

  • Updated
  • 0

A 14-year-old and 21-year-old have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man about a block from the Admiral Twin Drive-In early Thursday.

The shooting was reported near 7165 E. Easton Place around 2:40 a.m., Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Police originally thought the victim would survive, but he later died.

The 21-year-old suspect, Asher Short, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. and booked into the Tulsa County jail later Thursday morning, according to jail records.

He is being held on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Information on the 14-year-old's detention was not available.

One gun was found near the scene, Watkins said, but details on what led to the shooting are still scarce.

091622-tul-nws-short-asher

Short

 Tulsa County jail
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mankind may have begun capturing livestock thousands of years earlier than thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert