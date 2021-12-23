13-year-old shot, killed in west Tulsa; suspect being sought

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in a scuffle at a west Tulsa apartment complex on Wednesday, police reported.

The teen has not yet been identified, but police say they have a "strong lead" on a suspect and hope to make an arrest soon, according to a social media post.

Officers responded to the shooting call about 6 p.m. at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, 5948 S. Santa Fe Ave., upon reports that residents heard multiple gunshots and saw a victim down in the complex.

The teen was suffering numerous gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Through witnesses in the area, detectives determined a group of people who knew one another had an argument that became heated and escalated to someone pulling a gun and shooting at the victim.

The teen's death marks the city's 60th homicide this year, and that of the second-youngest victim.

Anyone with information on the case who hasn't yet spoken with investigators is asked to call TPD's non-emergency number: 918-596-9222.

