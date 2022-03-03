13-year-old kidnapped in auto theft fought his way to safety, police say

Police say a woman attempted to steal a car in midtown, kidnapping a sleeping 13-year-old boy in the process who ended up fighting to get free.

Around 4:45 a.m., a caller from the 4800 block of South Darlington Avenue said her Nissan was stolen from her residence’s parking lot with her 13-year-old son sleeping in the front seat, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Her son woke up when the alleged car thief, Koleasha Pruitt, 25, reportedly hit a curb. The 13-year-old quickly realized the woman driving was not his mother and punched her several times in the face to get her to stop the car, police said.

After she stopped and exited the car, the teen said he locked the doors while Pruitt threatened him from the outside with a Taser, according to police.

The 13-year-old called his mother and said the car was stopped about two miles from their home, police said.

Officers arrived and arrested Pruitt on complaints of kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and interfering with an officer. She was booked about 6:15 a.m. on bonds totaling $54,500.

Pruitt was convicted in Tulsa County District Court three times for stealing automobiles in the past, one case as recently as December.

