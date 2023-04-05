A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Wednesday after being stabbed by a boy on a Tulsa Public Schools bus, police said.

Police officers and an ambulance met the bus around 4:45 p.m. at Memorial Middle and High School, 7502 E. 57th St., where the bus driver had returned after the stabbing occurred while the bus was traveling near 71st Street and Sheridan Road, a Tulsa Police Department media release states.

Police confirmed Wednesday evening that another student had called 911 from the bus.

School staff and campus police learned that the boy, also 13, had brought the knife used in the attack from home, according to a message Memorial Middle School Principal Tim Maxeiner sent to parents.

The principal’s message says the girl was taken to a hospital by ambulance but “does not appear to have any serious injuries,” and the boy was taken into custody by Tulsa police officers. The consequences for the boy “will be life altering,” the principal said.

“We need parents and families to help keep our school community safe by checking your child’s backpack before they leave for school in the morning and before they make poor decisions that end in arrest,” the message states.