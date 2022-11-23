13-year legal battle ends with reduced plea in 2009 triple-fatal Christmas Eve collision in Sand Springs

Prosecutors struck a deal with a manslaughter defendant in a 2009 triple-fatal collision this month, bringing finality to a case that languished in the court system for 13 years.

Steven Wade Jameson, now 33, pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a controlled drug in a highway collision that killed three members of a Sand Springs family.

Michael Mulanax, 42, Angela Mulanax, 41, and their 18-year-old son, James Mulanax, died in the head-on collision about noon along Oklahoma 51 just west of Oklahoma 97 on Dec. 24, 2009.

The driver of the vehicle that struck them, Jameson, then a 20-year-old university student, told troopers he was driving east when he looked in the back seat at his dog, according to Tulsa World archives.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers determined that Jameson's Hummer SUV crossed the center line and struck the Mulanaxes' compact car in icy conditions, and they recovered marijuana from his vehicle.

"Evidence showed Jameson was driving over the speed limit in increasingly poor weather conditions and had marijuana in his system at the time," prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Jameson pleaded guilty to all three counts of manslaughter in 2011 and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. He served four years in prison before former Tulsa County District Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his plea.

On his new plea, Jameson was sentenced to four years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody last week and given credit for time served. As part of the plea agreement, he waived his appellate and post-conviction rights, which means all of his appeals are now exhausted.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Matt Kehoe said the plea agreement was the "best possible resolution" in the aging case due to "evidentiary issues that arose in the past 13 years" and the potential for those issues to be litigated and result in the continuance of a jury trial.

“The ultimate goal was to hold Mr. Jameson accountable and secure a felony conviction for his reckless actions,” Kehoe said in the news release.

"Despite the public’s continued focus on Mr. Jameson and his legal plight, the focus should instead be on Angela, Michael and James Mulanax and their respective families, the true victims in this case. We hope this conclusion brings closure to them."

In a statement Jameson offered to the media through his attorneys, Clark Brewster and Katie McDaniel, Jameson apologized to the family and friends of the victims.

"I am truly sorry and hope to convey to you my sincere sadness and heartfelt regret for the loss of their lives," Jameson wrote, naming each of the victims individually.

"I cannot put into words the sadness and despair that day has caused. I think of their lives and the horrible accident that caused their deaths every day. I humbly acknowledge that it is incomparable to your suffering. Please know that I am grateful to those of you who have been able to forgive me and have reached out to me over the last 13 years."

Jameson also thanked his attorneys and others, who brought to light that the previous cancellation of his driver's license, for which he was also originally charged, had been done in error.

"I knew then that I wanted to be a lawyer to help others have the hope that Clark and Katie gave me," Jameson wrote.

While incarcerated, Jameson graduated with highest honors with a bachelor's degree in business and upon release took the Law School Admission Test and volunteered with the Tulsa County Public Defender's Office.

"I have been employed full-time assisting public defenders in representing indigent clients accused of crimes," Jameson wrote. "I have worked hard to demonstrate sincere contrition through service to others.

"Although my plea brings finality to the criminal prosecution, the consequences of the accident do not end. I intend to spend the rest of my life paying forward the trust and grace extended to me."