12-year-old dies after hit-and-run while he was sledding, Broken Arrow police say
020422-tul-nws-sleddinghit-p1

Broken Arrow police are searching for this pickup, which they say hit a 12-year-old boy who was sledding near Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow. The boy later died.

 Broken Arrow Police Department

Editor's Note

Frozen roads remain hazardous after Tulsa sees 7.5 inches of snow in two days

Police were still searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday after a 12-year-old boy died after being hit while sledding in Broken Arrow on Thursday evening.

The boy was one of two 12-year-old boys who were hit by vehicles less than an hour apart Thursday while sledding in different parts of Broken Arrow, the city's Police Department said in a news release.

One of the boys died at a hospital. Police are searching for the driver who hit the child and did not stop, according to the news release.

The boy was sledding on the north side of the 300 block of East Albany (61st) Street, across from Bass Pro Shops, when he entered the street and was hit by a westbound pickup about 5:20 p.m., police said.

The vehicle continued west on Albany. Video and witness statements indicate that the pickup was a "3/4-ton or one-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors," police said.

The second accident occurred about 40 minutes later, just before 6 p.m., in a residential area southwest of 131st Street and 145th East Avenue. A 12-year-old boy sledded into the street in the 2700 block of West Pensacola Street and was struck by a passing vehicle, police said. That boy was dragged an unknown distance before the vehicle was able to stop, police said.

The driver in that accident stayed at the scene, a Broken Arrow Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

That boy was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with "apparent minor injuries," police said.

Anyone with information about the pickup in the first crash or its driver is asked to contact Broken Arrow Police Officer M. Long at 918-451-8200, Ext. 8795, or by email at mlong@brokenarrowok.gov and reference case #22-0788. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-9222.

