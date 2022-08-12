11 pounds of fentanyl seized in trafficking bust, Tulsa Police say after arrest

Tulsa Police said officers made the largest fentanyl trafficking bust in the agency's history earlier this month, finding "approximately enough for 2.5 million lethal doses."

Officers serving an arrest warrant Aug. 2 reportedly also reportedly recovered several pounds of meth, 140-plus grams of heroin, $7,000 in cash and several firearms, according to a Tulsa Police social media post.

"According to the CDC, the lethal dose of fentanyl is ... 2 milligrams," the post states, adding officers recovered more than 5,200 grams of the drug in the form of powder and pills.

The man taken into custody at the scene, an apartment north of the Pearl District, told officers he is from Tepic in western Mexico.

He remains in Tulsa County jail on an ICE hold and faces complaints including aggravated trafficking of controlled dangerous drugs and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.