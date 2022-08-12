 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

11 pounds of fentanyl seized in trafficking bust, Tulsa Police say after arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
TPD drug bust Aug. 2, 2022

While serving an arrest warrant Aug. 2, Tulsa police recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl, several pounds of meth, 140-plus grams of heroin, $7,000 in cash and several firearms.

 Provided, Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police said officers made the largest fentanyl trafficking bust in the agency's history earlier this month, finding "approximately enough for 2.5 million lethal doses."

Officers serving an arrest warrant Aug. 2 reportedly also reportedly recovered several pounds of meth, 140-plus grams of heroin, $7,000 in cash and several firearms, according to a Tulsa Police social media post.

"According to the CDC, the lethal dose of fentanyl is ... 2 milligrams," the post states, adding officers recovered more than 5,200 grams of the drug in the form of powder and pills.

People are also reading…

The man taken into custody at the scene, an apartment north of the Pearl District, told officers he is from Tepic in western Mexico.

He remains in Tulsa County jail on an ICE hold and faces complaints including aggravated trafficking of controlled dangerous drugs and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Demand for air conditioning surges in U.K. amid summer heat waves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert