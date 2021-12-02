11 Defendants, 7 from Tulsa area, charged in northeast Oklahoma cocaine trafficking conspiracy

Eleven people have been charged federally in connection to an alleged drug trafficking organization that transported bulk quantities of cocaine from Mexico into northeast Oklahoma, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Thursday in a news release.
Nine of those charged have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local, state and federal task force partners
The defendants were charged with drug conspiracy, specifically possessing with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine starting as early as January 2020, and other crimes associated with the conspiracy, Johnson said.
“This organization is estimated to have transported and sold more than 10 kilograms of cocaine a month in Oklahoma,” Johnson said. “Ten different law enforcement agencies joined forces to investigate and take down this alleged drug trafficking organization. I appreciate their commitment to protecting our communities from the effects of the illicit drug trade.”
According to the indictment, Johnson said, an unknown person called "Chuy" led the organization from Mexico. Chuy directed cocaine shipments from Mexico to Oklahoma and ensured the drug proceeds were sent back to Mexico.
Chuy coordinated with alleged Tulsa-based distributor and money launderer Manuel Gustavo Cardenas-Lozoya who sold bulk quantities of cocaine to mid-level dealers in Tulsa for redistribution, the news release states.
Defendants, all of which are in custody unless noted, include:
• Chuy, unknown age and location — allegedly directed the DTO (Chuy remains at large, according to the news release.)
• Manuel Gustavo Cardenas-Lozoya, 39, of Broken Arrow — alleged Tulsa-based distributor and money launderer
• Alexis Perez-Camacho, 23, of Indianapolis —allegedly transported cocaine
• Juan Luis Lopez-Carreon, age unknown, of Oklahoma City — allegedly transported cocaine
• Danahe Cervantes, 23, of Tulsa — alleged facilitator/translator
• Reinaldo Gustavo Martinez, 44, of Tulsa — alleged mid-level dealer
• Miguel Angel Gabino-Trujillo, 38, of Tulsa — alleged mid-level dealer
• Christopher Holdman, 46, of Tulsa — alleged mid-level dealer (Holdman is still at large, according to the news release.)
• Yovani Soto, 36, of Sand Springs — alleged mid-level dealer
• Aren Yoana Lopez-Gomez, 33, of Tulsa — alleged money launderer
• Audrina Denis Lopez-Gomez, 34, of Colorado Springs, Colorado — alleged money launderer