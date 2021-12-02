11 Defendants, 7 from Tulsa area, charged in northeast Oklahoma cocaine trafficking conspiracy

Eleven people have been charged federally in connection to an alleged drug trafficking organization that transported bulk quantities of cocaine from Mexico into northeast Oklahoma, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Thursday in a news release.

Nine of those charged have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local, state and federal task force partners

The defendants were charged with drug conspiracy, specifically possessing with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine starting as early as January 2020, and other crimes associated with the conspiracy, Johnson said.

“This organization is estimated to have transported and sold more than 10 kilograms of cocaine a month in Oklahoma,” Johnson said. “Ten different law enforcement agencies joined forces to investigate and take down this alleged drug trafficking organization. I appreciate their commitment to protecting our communities from the effects of the illicit drug trade.”

According to the indictment, Johnson said, an unknown person called "Chuy" led the organization from Mexico. Chuy directed cocaine shipments from Mexico to Oklahoma and ensured the drug proceeds were sent back to Mexico.