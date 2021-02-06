1 wounded in shooting during confrontation inside Tulsa Promenade mall

One person was wounded during a shooting inside Tulsa Promenade mall Saturday afternoon, according to Tulsa police.

The shooting happened about 12:18 p.m. following an alleged altercation inside the Finish Line store involving an employee, a man and later his acquaintances on the first level of the mall.

During the encounter, the employee pulled a firearm in attempt to stave off an attack and shot the man in the hip and shoulder, said police.

The shooting victim later turned up at Saint Francis Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to information from the police.

Investigators said the primary individuals involved in the shooting "knew each other from previous encounters that resulted in animosity that resurfaced inside the store."

No other injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

The store's employee was detained by police who indicated that possible shooting with intent to kill complaints are pending further investigation.

The mall did shut down for a brief period while detectives investigated area.