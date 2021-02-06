1 wounded in shooting at Promenade Mall

Tulsa police are investigating after a person was reportedly wounded during a shooting inside Promenade Mall Saturday afternoon.

The shooting, police said, happened about 12:30 p.m. following an alleged altercation inside the Finish Line store on the first level of the mall.

One person, who has not been idenified was shot once and later turned up at Saint Francis Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, said police.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

The mall did temporarily shutdown for a brief period while detectives investigated area.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the shooting.