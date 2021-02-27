 Skip to main content
1 killed in overnight shooting at Tulsa nightclub; police seek suspects

A nightclub employee was shot and killed early Saturday morning while trying to break up an altercation, Tulsa police said.

Police responded about 4 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Peoria Avenue to reports of shooting at the club, a Tulsa Police Department news release states.

Investigators said an unidentified employee was attempting to escort unruly patrons out of the establishment when gunfire erupted, killing the unidentified person, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, Watkins said.

Detectives were unable to provide a description of possible suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the city's latest homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Breaking News