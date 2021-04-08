1,000 pinwheels for child abuse awareness planted at Tulsa County Courthouse

Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office employees planted 1,000 pinwheels at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Thursday to bring awareness to child abuse.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said his office wanted to make a statement of their desire to end child abuse, and he said he hopes the pinwheels can bring the issue to the forefront of Tulsa County residents’ minds.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, child abuse and neglect cases reported in Oklahoma have declined, the Associated Press has reported. Kunzweiler said that because of that, now is an important time to bring awareness to this problem.

“When the pandemic hit, our sources of reporting — teachers, counselors, coaches, bus drivers, the folks who on a day-to-day basis it is drilled into their head to pay attention to these things — kind of got off the map because they couldn’t get out,” Kunzweiler said. “Of course children were stuck in these environments where we know from experience abuse has to be taking place.”

Kunzweiler said that because of their age and ability levels, these children may not be able to escape the abuse.