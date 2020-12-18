Crash on I-44 in Tulsa leaves woman dead

A woman was killed in a crash late Thursday on Interstate 44 in Tulsa.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, she was driving a 1998 Acura Integra westbound near 129th East Avenue around 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash is reported as under investigation, but the driver was not wearing a seat belt, troopers report.

The driver was ejected, according to the report, and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA paramedics. She has not been identified. There was no passenger in the vehicle.

This story will be updated when more information is available.