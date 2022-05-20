Crash kills 1 in Broken Arrow; other driver, 17, failed to yield, troopers say

An unidentified driver was killed late Thursday when a 17-year-old driving a Mercedes Benz ran a stop sign in Broken Arrow, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The 2006 Mercedes was eastbound on East 51st Street about 10:30 p.m. when the driver failed to yield at the stop sign at 241st East Avenue, about half a mile east of Broken Arrow, troopers said.

A black Jeep traveling south 241st East Avenue was struck at the intersection, and the driver pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was transported to a hospital in Broken Arrow with minor injuries; the 16-year-old passenger refused treatment at the scene, according to troopers.

The cause of the crash was cited as failure to stop at a stop sign, but the collision remains under investigation.