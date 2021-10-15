Crash closes Muskogee Turnpike westbound near Broken Arrow

The westbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike just east of Broken Arrow were closed Friday morning due to a crash.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the road about 7:15 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening, and there were no additional details available on the crash.
Google traffic maps indicated the crash occurred between South 275th East Avenue and Evans Road, near the South 241st Avenue bridge.
This is a developing story. Check back with tulsaworld.com for updates.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
