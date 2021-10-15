 Skip to main content
Crash closes Muskogee Turnpike westbound near Broken Arrow
  • Updated
Crash.JPG

The Muskogee Turnpike westbound is closed just east of Broken Arrow due to a collision, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

 Google Maps

The westbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike just east of Broken Arrow were closed Friday morning due to a crash. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the road about 7:15 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening, and there were no additional details available on the crash. 

Google traffic maps indicated the crash occurred between South 275th East Avenue and Evans Road, near the South 241st Avenue bridge. 

This is a developing story. Check back with tulsaworld.com for updates. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

