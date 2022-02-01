Craiglist sale turns armed robbery; five suspects in custody

Five suspects have been arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and locking him in a closet for several hours, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.
The victim was reportedly trying to sell his iPhone on Craigslist, and Cody Griffin and Annastasia Hildbrand are accused of holding him at gunpoint, bounding and gagging him, and placing him inside a closet for several hours on Jan. 28, police said.
The two suspects allegedly robbed the victim of his car, money, phones and personal property. They reportedly made several attempts to withdraw money with the victim's debit card and pin they stole, police said.
Officers later found the victim's stolen SUV on Monday near 5100 E. 47th Place. They arrested Fernando Medina-Moreno, who reportedly admitted to being present during the robbery of the vehicle, police said.
During Medina-Moreno's interview, other officers attempted to stop a stolen Volkswagen Jetta on Interstate 244 near Memorial Drive. The driver of the Volkswagen refused to pull over and a pursuit began, police said.
During the pursuit, officers lost sight of the stolen Volkswagen until a caller reported to dispatch four people abandoned it in a driveway near 700 N. Sandusky Ave. The caller also reported two of the suspects in their backyard.
Officers then arrested Griffin and Hildbrand as well as the other two suspects, Nathan Lewis and Dakota Kelley, who were waiting for a ride at a nearby intersection, police said.
Griffin was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of a stolen vehicle possession of Marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, eluding, knowingly concealing stolen property, drug possession, conjoint robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Medina-Moreno and Hildbrand were arrested on conjoint robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Hildbrand, Kelley and Lewis were also arrested on joyriding complaints.
Griffin's bond is set for over $118,000. Hildbrand's bond is set for about $96,000. Medina-Moreno's bond is set for $50,000. Kelley's bond is set for $1,5000 and Lewis' is set for $500.