Craiglist sale turns armed robbery; five suspects in custody

Five suspects have been arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and locking him in a closet for several hours, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

The victim was reportedly trying to sell his iPhone on Craigslist, and Cody Griffin and Annastasia Hildbrand are accused of holding him at gunpoint, bounding and gagging him, and placing him inside a closet for several hours on Jan. 28, police said.

The two suspects allegedly robbed the victim of his car, money, phones and personal property. They reportedly made several attempts to withdraw money with the victim's debit card and pin they stole, police said.

Officers later found the victim's stolen SUV on Monday near 5100 E. 47th Place. They arrested Fernando Medina-Moreno, who reportedly admitted to being present during the robbery of the vehicle, police said.

During Medina-Moreno's interview, other officers attempted to stop a stolen Volkswagen Jetta on Interstate 244 near Memorial Drive. The driver of the Volkswagen refused to pull over and a pursuit began, police said.