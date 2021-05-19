Coweta senior Madison Goeppinger named to Academic All-State

A national award-winning markswoman in Coweta was among the Tulsa-area high school seniors named to the 2021 Academic All-State list.
Coweta senior Madison Goeppinger and 98 other 2021 All-State selections will be recognized at a ceremony at the Cox Business Center.
The president of both the Coweta chapter of Future Farmers of America and the Wagoner County 4-H Chapter, Goeppinger finished 12th at the National 4-H Smallbore Rifle Competition. She is also a national and state ambassador for 4-H, which she credited as a key tool in developing her public speaking skills.
“I’ve done just about everything I can do through 4-H,” she said. “It takes up a lot of my time, but I enjoy it.”
In addition to her experience with 4-H and FFA, Goeppinger is an active Girl Scout who earned both her Bronze and Silver awards. Citing a desire to improve food security, she plans attend Texas A&M University to study horticulture.
“I focused on horticulture as my main 4-H project,” she said. “I really like working with plants, as they are our main food source.”
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance for the 2021 Academic Awards Celebration is limited to honorees and their registered family members. However, the recording of the event will be broadcast on OETA at 3 p.m. on May 29 and again at 10 a.m. on May 30.
Academic All-State recipients are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
This year’s Academic All-State class represents 77 public high schools across 69 districts. The students scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 are National Merit semifinalists and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists. Each of this year’s Academic All-State students will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion.
