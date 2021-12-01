Coweta police name convenience store shooting, armed robbery suspect

Coweta police are searching for the man they believe allegedly shot a Kum N Go cashier November 20, according to a news release.

Ellic Edward Hayden, 27, of Tulsa, is the "sole suspect" in the robbery, police said. He is wanted in Wagoner County on one complaint of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said the clerk was shot about five times when the suspect came into the store with a .45 caliber handgun about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 20. The clerk was shot in the left shoulder, abdomen, and a bullet grazed his face.

Hayden is described as a 5-foot-six-inch tall male with "light brown skin."

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on Hayden's whereabouts or this crime is asked to call the Coweta Police Department at 918-486-2121 if they know of any further information.

They can also download the "Tip411" app, and tips and pictures can be submitted anonymously.

Anyone with an iPhone can type in "Coweta PD" in the app store and it will come up.