Coweta approves more sewer funding

The Coweta City Council returned from the Labor Day holiday to hold its annual monthly meeting on Sept. 12.

Here are some of the city items acted upon:

• Plans were made in 2019 to upgrade the city sewer system, but COVID-19 delayed things.

The city secured more financing with a $4.6 million line of credit in addition to money already available.

• The city will be replacing three Stryker Cots that are aging out one a year. The powered cot allows easier entrance into an ambulance.

• The recent census allowed looking at the population changes in the four wards.

Any large changes give the city a chance to change the boundaries every 10 years.

There was not much change in the ward boundaries, but some of Ward 1 will not be part of Ward 2. Some of Ward 2 will be part of Ward 3.

• Approved $18,000 for Osage Mfg., to build a new ambulance box chassis. The total will be partly paid for by the Rural Fire Tax.

• A new city light tower ordered will take a year to arrive.