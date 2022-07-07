COVID wastewater surveillance to expand as positivity, new cases surge in Oklahoma

Amid yet another COVID surge, it can be hard for Oklahomans to look at a table of numbers and glean their risk from that periodic snapshot, but there's value in looking for trends — including in our sewers.

A virus surveillance program that began in Oklahoma City and Tulsa will soon be expanding across the state, according to Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of My Health Data Network.

In a COVID update Thursday, Kendrick noted some of the data trends concerning him with new cases, most of them symptomatic, rising steadily since late March.

"Looking at positivity, and it looks kind of alarming, I'll admit," he said, pointing out how few people are getting tested but how many infected people end up in ERs across the state.

"Hospitalizations to me don't seem to be rising nearly as much as ER visits, so hopefully many or most of our cases are getting help from the emergency rooms," he said.

He noted about in a 14-day period, one-quarter of those in ERs were testing positive for COVID-19, compared to about 10-11% of those in other hospital units.

Positivity rates among 18-to-35-year-olds remain around 30%, as new infections "(have) really begun to take off" for what Kendrick calls the "harbinger group." Oklahoma's youngest adults have overtaken those 65 and older for the most new cases, he said.

Infections among preschool-age children, which were near zero in early spring, are now up "maybe 300 or 400 percent," though Kendrick noted the age group represents a minority of cases.

With 222 hospitalizations including 28 pediatric cases reported Thursday by state officials, Kendrick pointed out those needing hospital care are still "overwhelmingly" the unvaccinated.

Federal regulators have recently approved COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months through age 5, but state data doesn't yet indicate how many of these doses have been administered since last month.

Kendrick said the data suggests Oklahomans "are definitely behind" on not just vaccinations but booster doses, with effectiveness waning several months after the first shot.

For Oklahomans relying on public-facing data dashboards to determine their risk, Kendrick said at-home tests have been a public health challenge: There is no way to track those results. So state health data can't show a true case count, he said.

"It's one of the reasons I always show trends, instead of a table with numbers in it," Kendrick said.

COVID-19 fatalities have represented another challenge related to the numbers, as those who track Oklahoma State Department of Health reports may have noticed.

For the three weeks ending June 4, June 11 and June 18, Oklahoma showed no new COVID-19 deaths. The reason: a nationwide, temporary pause in processing of death certificate data. The pause ended as of the week ending July 1, according to an OSDH spokeswoman, who said all 2022 death records must be reprocessed into the system.

"Users may temporarily observe lower death counts for prior weeks in 2022 as the backlog is reprocessed and reloaded into the system," public information officer Erica Rankin-Riley said in an email.

As of the most recent state epidemiology report, Oklahoma has seen 14,473 total COVID-19 fatalities through July 2. The CDC's provisional death toll for Oklahoma stands at 16,159 as state health officials continue to process a backlog of death certificates.

Another issue with creating a table of numbers from each week's COVID-19 snapshot: Some data points require revision, Kendrick said. He said he confirmed with Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Keith Reed that would be the reason public-facing COVID dashboards may show different numbers than what had been reported in previous weeks.