 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID outbreak at Muskogee jail reported; 8 staff, 50% of inmates are positive for virus
0 Comments
top story

COVID outbreak at Muskogee jail reported; 8 staff, 50% of inmates are positive for virus

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jailers in Muskogee warn of "critical mode" as a COVID-19 outbreak has affected half of its inmates and eight detention center employees.

According to a news release from the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, the jail on Wednesday had 135 positive cases, none of them "requiring any further treatment or hospitalization." 

"We have contacted all of our community partners, including the hospitals, health department, law enforcement  entities and our community leaders to make them aware of this situation," according to Sheriff Andy Simmons' statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jails across Oklahoma are taking extra safety precautions to try to prevent virus spread as the more-contagious delta variant has doubled transmission rates across the state.

Tulsa County's jail has 11 COVID-positive inmates and 19 staff, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said Wednesday. The detention center, which averages about 1,200-1,300 inmates per day, has tested 13,541 individuals with 591 positives total.

Public health officials have stressed the importance of multipronged virus safety measures — including masking, disinfecting and preventive inoculation — in congregate-living situations like detention centers. Vaccination rates among inmate populations are in most cases even lower than the bottom-trending state average. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jerusalem: Western Wall notes cleared ahead of Jewish New Year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

+2
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park
Politics

Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

  • Updated

A general theme of a rally Friday evening connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News