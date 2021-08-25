COVID outbreak at Muskogee jail reported; 8 staff, 50% of inmates are positive for virus

Jailers in Muskogee warn of "critical mode" as a COVID-19 outbreak has affected half of its inmates and eight detention center employees.

According to a news release from the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, the jail on Wednesday had 135 positive cases, none of them "requiring any further treatment or hospitalization."

"We have contacted all of our community partners, including the hospitals, health department, law enforcement entities and our community leaders to make them aware of this situation," according to Sheriff Andy Simmons' statement.

Jails across Oklahoma are taking extra safety precautions to try to prevent virus spread as the more-contagious delta variant has doubled transmission rates across the state.

Tulsa County's jail has 11 COVID-positive inmates and 19 staff, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said Wednesday. The detention center, which averages about 1,200-1,300 inmates per day, has tested 13,541 individuals with 591 positives total.